New Hampshire Authorities Search for Overdue Hiker Missing Since Sunday Morning

A 20-year-old hiker who is considered "overdue" is being sought by conservation officers in New Hampshire.

Emily Sotelo was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia Sunday morning, planning to hike a route of Mount Lafayette, Hayack and Flume, according to a news release Sunday evening from New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division.

Police describe her as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket and exercise pants.

Hikers who may have seen Sotelo Sunday are asked to call state police at 603-271-1170.