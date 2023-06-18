New Hampshire beach closed due to crash, one injured

A section of a beach has been closed in Rye, New Hampshire after a car crash early Sunday morning.

Rye police say authorities were dispatched at around 5:30 a.m. after reports of a vehicle crash and vehicle on fire at Wallis Sands State Park.

According to authorities, when they arrived, they found a 2023 Ford F-150 100 feet below the roadway on the sand.

One person involved in the accident was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital due to their injuries, police say.

Authorities say speed appears to be a factor according to a witness.

Wallis Sands State Park staff are closing a section of the beach due to possible debris. Visitors are asked to check with life guard staff for location on the beach to swim.

If you have any information on the crash you are urged to communicate with Rye Police at 603-964-5522