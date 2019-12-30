New Hampshire Becomes Latest State to Offer Sports Betting

New Hampshire has become the second New England state to offer sports betting.

Governor Chris Sununu placed the first bet Monday on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. The bet kicks off sports betting that will be offered online and on mobile devices after the state approved a six-year contract with Boston-based DraftKings to operate sports books in the state.

The United States Supreme Court in two-thousand eight paved the way for states to allow sports betting. It is underway in thirteen other states including Rhode Island.