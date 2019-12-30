Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
sports betting

New Hampshire Becomes Latest State to Offer Sports Betting

Gov. Chris Sununu placed the first bet Monday on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl

By Michael Casey

By Michael Casey

AP

New Hampshire has become the second New England state to offer sports betting.

Governor Chris Sununu placed the first bet Monday on the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl. The bet kicks off sports betting that will be offered online and on mobile devices after the state approved a six-year contract with Boston-based DraftKings to operate sports books in the state.

The United States Supreme Court in two-thousand eight paved the way for states to allow sports betting. It is underway in thirteen other states including Rhode Island.

This article tagged under:

sports bettingNew Hampshire
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us