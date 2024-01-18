New Hampshire behavioral therapist charged with assaulting 7-year-old student

A behavioral therapist who works with the school district in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been charged with assaulting one of his students.

Louis Efstathiou, 69, turned himself into Manchester police Thursday after learning of the warrant for his arrest. According to police, the charges stem from a report on December 22, when a 7-year-old student came home with injuries on his face and told his parents he was assaulted by his therapist at school. The student attends Parker Varney Elementary School.

Efstathiou, who works for a company contracted to work with Manchester Public Schools, was charged with second-degree assault, simple assault and endangering the welfare of a child. His bail was set at $1,000.