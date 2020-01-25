New Hampshire Bill Would Require Restaurant Allergy Training

A House bill in New Hampshire would establish new regulations at restaurants regarding food allergies.

WMUR-TV reported that the proposed law was inspired by the death of a 20-year-old University of New Hampshire student in April who wasn't aware that an egg roll she ate at a restaurant contained peanuts.

She went into cardiac arrest and died 18 days later.

The bill would require that someone at every restaurant be certified and trained in food allergies. Supporters of the bill say added costs would be minimal.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson testified that additional training would cost $100 to $150.