Immigration Checks

NH-Based Bus Company Stops Warrantless Immigration Checks

A different company, Greyhound, had earlier announced a policy preventing border agents on its buses without a warrant

By Associated Press

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

This Aug. 1, 2018, photo shows a patch on the uniform of a U.S. Border Patrol agent at a highway checkpoint in West Enfield, Maine. The checkpoint took place approximately 80 miles from the U.S.-Canada border.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Concord Coach Lines is the latest bus company to announce it will no longer allow Border Patrol officers onto buses for immigration checks unless they have a warrant.

The New Hampshire company's policy, released Friday, follows an announcement by Greyhound that it will no longer allow border agents on its buses without a warrant.

The Associated Press obtained a memo from Customs and Border Protection that said agents can't board private buses without the consent of the bus company.

Concord Coach operates from New Hampshire and Maine, providing transportation to Boston and New York City.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

