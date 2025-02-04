NH man who beat ex over her sexual orientation violated her civil rights, AG says

A New Hampshire man violated the state's civil rights act when he beat his ex-girlfriend after she told him she was bisexual, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office said Tuesday.

The civil ruling against Lavaughn Barnett, 20, is tied to an incident in Manchester on Aug. 8, 2023. He was convicted of assault charges in a separate criminal case.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to the AG's office, Barnett went to the victim's home to discuss their recent break-up. The victim said she agreed to that to avoid a public scene. The AG said when Barnett arrived he took the victim's phone, refused to let her leave and forced her to come back to his home. There, according to the AG, Barnett locked them both in his bedroom and attacked the victim after she told him about her bisexuality.

During the attack, Barnett allegedly smashed the victim's phone with a metal bat, punched her in the head, stomped on her head, strangled her and hit her in the ankle with the bat.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

A family member of Barnett's intervened, at which point Barnett told him he was beating the victim because she was "a lesbian." Barnett tried to prevent the victim from leaving and continued the violence, according to the AG, until his father stepped in.

The victim was eventually able to call for help. When police arrived Barnett admitted to hitting the victim after she disclosed her sexual orientation, and referenced it repeatedly when speaking with police.

The Hillsborough County Superior Court ruled that Barnett's actions were motivated in part by the victim's sexual orientation. Each violation of the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act carries a maximum civil penalty of $5,000. The court can also issue a restraining order to prevent future violations.

Barnett is scheduled for a March 6 hearing to determine his penalty and injunctive measures.