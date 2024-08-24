Drag queens agree to settle defamation lawsuit against NH state rep.

A New Hampshire state representative admits he lied about two drag queens, making false allegations about them.

He’s now apologized and will pay a substantial sum to settle the defamation case they brought against him.

Robert Champion and Michael McMahon say they’re grateful their ordeal is over.

“We as drag queens we need to stand up for ourselves," McMahon said.

The two men filed a lawsuit against Rep. David Love, saying Love accused Champion of being a sex offender and McMahon of touching children inappropriately.

“Both allegations were completely false and two years later we have an apology letter and resolution," Champion said.

Love, a Republican who represents Rockingham 13, made the false claims when introducing a bill mandating criminal background checks for library volunteers.

Champion, who goes by the stage name Monique Too Soon, and McMahon, who goes by Clara Divine, have both performed at children's story events at public libraries.

“I don’t want people to look at something online about me that’s untrue and believe it and then not cast me for further story times or the children's activities stuff, because I really like to educate the younger generation on what drag is," McMahon said.

In a statement, Love apologized to both men, saying “During my testimony I referred to information which I believed to be true at the time only to find out a few days later that I was totally wrong…my emotions got the better of me and I made these mistakes.”

“I just want this to stand as a message for other people to not do this sort of thing, to not lie," McMahon said.

The representative has agreed to pay both men $100,000 each, along with a formal apology.