New Hampshire Expands Availability of Monkeypox Vaccine

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is expanding availability of the monkeypox vaccine, officials said Monday.

Those who are at high risk for infection or have had exposure to someone infected with the virus will be eligible for the vaccine, JYNNEOS. There are eight ConvienentMD locations that will distribute it. Patients should contact their health care provider to get a referral to a clinic. If you do not have a primary care provider, you can call one of the clinics listed in the document below.

According to DHHS, individuals considered at high-risk include men who have sex with men who reported;

Having three (3) or more new sex partners in the last month,

Having group or anonymous sex,

Having sex at sex-on-site venues/events,

Exchanging sex for money/drugs/other needs or

Taking medicine to prevent HIV (HIV PrEP).

"The JYNNEOS vaccine is safe and effective at preventing monkeypox. However, because it takes time for vaccine protection to develop and because no vaccine is 100% effective, people should continue take steps to reduce their chance for exposure and limit their number of sex partners," NH State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan, said in a media statement.

You must live, work or have a primary health care provider in the state.