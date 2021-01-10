Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

New Hampshire Ice Castles to Reopen on Jan. 14

The Ice Castles will open on Jan. 16th with new COVID-19 restrictions

By Nathalie Sczublewski

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire announced that they are reopening on Saturday, Jan. 16. 

The famous ice castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire says tickets will go on sale online early this week. There will be new COVID-19 protocols in place following state and CDC guidance. 

Ice Castles ask guests to stay home if you or a member of your party are feeling unwell. There is an option to reschedule tickets on their website or by contacting customer support within 24 hours. 

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

‘This Was Preventable:' Congressman Lynch Discusses Impeachment Following Chaos on Capitol Hill

Patriots 1 hour ago

Did the Patriots Just Find Their Next Quarterback?

Guests are asked to maintain a six-foot distance and to wear a mask. Ice Castles may reduce capacity or close some features of the attraction. Hand sanitizer stations will be available. 

Staff will be sanitizing high touch surfaces, tablets and sliding mats regularly. Some areas will adhere to a one-way traffic flow system. 

Questions can be directed to supportnh@icecastles.com.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireIce CastlesNorth Woodstock
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us