New Hampshire Ice Castles to Reopen on Jan. 14

The Ice Castles in New Hampshire announced that they are reopening on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The famous ice castles in North Woodstock, New Hampshire says tickets will go on sale online early this week. There will be new COVID-19 protocols in place following state and CDC guidance.

Ice Castles ask guests to stay home if you or a member of your party are feeling unwell. There is an option to reschedule tickets on their website or by contacting customer support within 24 hours.

Guests are asked to maintain a six-foot distance and to wear a mask. Ice Castles may reduce capacity or close some features of the attraction. Hand sanitizer stations will be available.

Staff will be sanitizing high touch surfaces, tablets and sliding mats regularly. Some areas will adhere to a one-way traffic flow system.

Questions can be directed to supportnh@icecastles.com.