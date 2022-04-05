New Hampshire Infant's 2017 Death Ruled a Homicide

The death of a 4-month-old girl from Nashua, New Hampshire in 2017 has been ruled a homicide, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Officials said 4-month-old Luna Champagne was rushed to the hospital from her parents' Nashua home on February 16, 2017. She was taken to a Massachusetts hospital where she died several days later.

The Massachusetts Office of the Chief Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy, which found her cause of death to be traumatic head injuries and the manner of death a homicide.

The exact circumstances of her death remain under investigation, the AG said, and investigators are asking for the public's health. Anyone with information about Luna's death or who spent any time with her while she was alive is asked to call the Nashua Police Crimeline at 603-589-1665.