Manchester man arrested, charged with DUI after driving 124 mph on I-93 in NH

A driver who was allegedly intoxicated and recklessly changing lanes while speeding 124 mph on Interstate 93 was arrested Saturday evening in Windham, New Hampshire.

State police say Michael J. Stone, 58, of Manchester, was taken into custody and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after a trooper patrolling I-93 northbound noticed Stone in his red 2023 Ford Mustang around 7:10 p.m.

Stone was later released on bail. He'll be arraigned in Salem District Court at a later date, police said.