New Hampshire Officials Urge Caution Ahead of Intense Heat

People in New Hampshire are being urged to use caution ahead of some extreme heat moving into the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of the Granite State from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The area impacted by that advisory includes all of Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, Strafford and Sullivan counties and southern Grafton County.

With humidity and temperatures both set to rise, heat index values are expected to sit in the mid to upper 90s in those areas. The state Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is urging people to use caution during conditions like that, since they can cause heat-related illnesses if precautions aren't taken.

"Residents and visitors should take this Heat Advisory seriously,” HSEM Acting Director Richard C. Bailey Jr. said in a news release. "Limit your exposure to the sun during extreme heat if you can. If you can’t and must be outdoors, take frequent breaks in the shade and drink plenty of water even if you don’t feel thirsty."

New Hampshire residents can learn more here.