Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
COVID-19 vaccine

New Hampshire Opens COVID Vaccine Appointments to Non-Residents Monday

Anyone can sign up for a coronavirus vaccine in the Granite State starting April 19

By Staff Reports

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

New Hampshire is opening its coronavirus vaccine appointments to everyone Monday, regardless of what state people live in.

Appointments are available for people from all states, including all of New England, through vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 211.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Gov. Chris Sununu announced on April 8 that the Granite State would expand eligibility to people 16 and older, regardless of residency.

When he made the announcement, Sununu said there were still 240,000 first dose appointments available to schedule in VINI between April 8 and Memorial Day, allowing plenty of opportunity for Granite State residents to schedule an appointment, or move up their appointments to an earlier date if they choose to.

Sununu had come under fire for not allowing out-of-state college kids to be vaccinated, but with the majority of Granite Staters signed up for their shots and already prioritized, the governor said it was time to be a good neighbor.

His changing tune drew praise from parents of out-of-state college students on Twitter, and there has also been major support from Massachusetts residents who live on the border.

All New Hampshire residents age 16 and older have been eligible to receive the vaccine since April 2.  

More New Hampshire News

fatal fire 3 hours ago

Woman Dies in Manchester, NH Apartment Fire

New Hampshire 9 hours ago

NH Teen Dies From Injuries After 2-Car Collision During Friday's Snowy Spring Storm

This article tagged under:

COVID-19 vaccinecoronavirus vaccineNew Hamphirevaccine eligibility
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us