New Hampshire Primary 2024 candidate tracker

New Hampshire is one of the earliest and most-influential presidential primaries.

Friday, Sept. 1

6:30 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy Town Hall, Victoria Inn, 430 High St., Hampton, NH 03842

Saturday, Sept. 2

9 a.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy hosts breakfast, Ken & Jean Miller's Barn, 2 Old Coach Lane, Amherst, NH 03031

1 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy attends Hopkinton Fair Rally, Hopkinton Fair Grandstands, 392 Kearsarge Ave., Contoocook, NH 03229

3:15 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy meet & greet, Robie's Country Store, 9 Riverside Drive, Hooksett, NH 03106

5 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy house party, Home of Sturdy & Heidi Thomas, 74 Craig Road, Dublin, NH 03444

7:30 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy Town Hall, Newport Opera House, 20 Main St., Newport, NH 03773

Sunday, Sept. 3

1:30 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy meet & greet, Lancaster Fair, 516 Main St., Lancaster, NH 03584

4 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy Town Hall with Mt. Washington Valley Republicans, North Conway Community Center, 78 Norcross Circle, Conway, NH 03860

7:30 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy Town Hall, Conference Center at Blueberry Lane, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH 03246

Monday, Sept. 4

1 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy attends Milford Labor Day Parade, Milford High School, 100 West St., Milford, NH 03055

3 p.m.: Vivek Ramaswamy attends Salem GOP Labor Day Picnic, Salem-Derry Elks Lodge, 39 Shadow Lake Road, Salem, NH 03079

Tuesday, Sept. 5

6 p.m.: Nikki Haley Town Hall, Claremont Senior Center, 5 Acer Heights Road, Claremont, NH 03743

Wednesday, Sept. 6

2 p.m.: Nikki Haley hosts Veterans for Nikki Town Hall, Merrimack VFW Post 8641, 282 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, NH 03054

7 p.m.: Nikki Haley hosts Education Town Hall, Founders Academy, 5 Perimeter Road, Manchester, Nh 03103

Thursday, Sept. 7

5:30 p.m.: Tim Scott headlines Scott Brown's Backyard BBQ, 33 Oceanview Avenue, Rye, NH 03870

Not seeing your candidate's upcoming listing here? Email marc.fortier@nbcuni.com with details and we'll add it to our list.