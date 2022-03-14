Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has COVID-19

Shaheen, a Democrat in her third term, said she tested positive on Sunday and is following quarantine protocols

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shaheen, a Democrat in her third term, said she tested positive on Sunday and is following quarantine protocols.

“Grateful for 3 shots that made this a mild case, and a reminder to all who have not been vaccinated to do so ASAP,” she said on Twitter.

Shaheen, 75, was the first woman in the U.S. to serve as both governor and U.S. senator. She served as governor from 1997-2003 and was elected to the Senate in 2008.

More New Hampshire news

frost quake 3 hours ago

Did You Hear the Boom? Possible Frost Quake Reported in Mass., NH

New Hampshire 16 hours ago

Man Dies After Pickup Truck Falls Through Ice on NH Pond

New Hampshire 7 hours ago

NH State Sen. Tom Sherman Announces Run for Governor

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshirecoronavirusCOVID-19jeanne shaheenbreakthrough covid-19
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us