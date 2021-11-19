Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

New Hampshire Takes COVID Vaccine Cash After Months of Protests

On Friday, three Republicans joined the committee's three Democrats in voting to accept the money, while four Republicans voted no

By Holly Ramer

statehouse2
New Hampshire state Rep. Robert Fisher.

New Hampshire lawmakers accepted $22.5 million in federal COVID-19 vaccine funding Friday that has sparked intense debate and angry protests for the last two months.

The Joint Fiscal Committee had tabled a request from the Department of Health and Human Service in September to spend the money to hire new workers to promote the vaccine and help providers comply with the state's new vaccine registry system. Meanwhile, the Executive Council, which approves state contracts, initially rejected the money before reversing course last week.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

On Friday, three Republicans joined the committee's three Democrats in voting to accept the money. Four Republicans voted no, with some citing concerns that language in the grant would require the state to follow future federal directives and mandates related to COVID-19.

"The action we take today will be historic," said Sen. Bob Giuda, R-Warren. "It will be historic because we will either reject the notion of subservience to government coercion, or it will be historic because we accede to that notion and violate the most fundamental premises of freedom upon which our state and nation were founded and which are imperiled as never before in our nation's history."

Giuda predicted the vote would become a campaign issue next year. At least one audience member agreed, shouting at Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, "Treason! You will never get elected again, Morse! You're done!"

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu criticized fellow Republicans on the state's Executive Committee for rejecting federal COVID relief funds.

In September, unruly protesters forced the postponement of the Executive Council's vote on the grants, and a month later, nine were arrested for interrupting the rescheduled meeting. Friday's fiscal committee meeting featured limited seating, with a separate video feed in another room.

The language the Republicans opposed has appeared in other contracts they approved, and both Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella said it does not in any way impede the state's sovereignty. The Executive Council approved the funding last week along with a non-binding resolution that condemns vaccine mandates.

Senate Democrats on the fiscal committee issued a statement after Friday's vote saying they were appalled that it took so long to approve the money.

"People are dying. Our hospitals are once again reaching capacity," they said. "Today's vote didn't happen because it was the right thing to do. It finally happened because Republicans needed to wait until they decided they'd developed enough political cover to finally do the right thing."

More on NH's COVID Vaccine Funding

coronavirus Nov 11

NH Executive Council Reverses Course, Approves $22M in Vaccine Funds

coronavirus Oct 14

COVID Conflict: NH Rejects $27 Million in Vaccine Funds

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshirecoronavirusvaccineDepartment of Health and Human ServicesExecutive Council
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us