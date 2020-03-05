Local
New Hampshire Taxpayers Paid $4,600 for Pence’s Visit

Portsmouth police said the city will not be reimbursed for the vice president's visit.

New Hampshire taxpayers covered $4,600 in services associated with Vice President Mike Pence's visit to accept an endorsement from the New England Police Benevolent Association.

The Portsmouth Herald reported Wednesday that the Portsmouth police and fire departments paid out of their overtime budgets $3,363 and $1,310 respectively for the Feb. 10 campaign visit.

Police Chief Robert Merner says the city will not be reimbursed because the resources were allocated for a formal request from the U.S. Secret Service.

Merner says this is the first expense for the department during this campaign season.

Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump greeted voters at the Roundabout Diner and Lounge in Portsmouth, New Hampshire a day before the state’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Department protocol usually requires campaigns to pay upfront to avoid waiting for reimbursement, according to Merner.

