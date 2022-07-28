Local

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Therapist Charged With Sexually Assaulting Underage Patient

By Thea DiGiammerino

A New Hampshire therapist is accused of sexually assaulting a young patient, police in Nashua, New Hampshire said Thursday.

Mark Phillips, 56, was arrested Wednesday evening and charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Police said they first began investigating accusations against Phillips in October 2021, when a parent reported concerns that her child was being inappropriately touched by his therapist. Investigators allege that Phillips sexually assaulted the underage victim multiple times and threatened the victim if he tried to resist.

Phillips was released on personal recognizance bail and arraignment is scheduled for August 25. His license to practice has been suspended by the state, police said.

Public licensing records show an order of emergency suspension for Phillips issued in November 2021 and a preliminary agreement not to practice dated later in the same month.

NBC10 Boston & NECN have reached out to Phillips' attorney for comment.

Nashua Police continue to investigate and urge any other potential victims to report the incident by calling 603-594-3500 or the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.

