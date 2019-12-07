New Hampshire

New Hampshire to Supreme Court: Leave Nudity Laws to Locals

Attorney general says no reason for state to get involve

By Holly Ramer

AP

New Hampshire's attorney general says there's no reason for the nation's highest court to weigh in on the state's so-called "Free the Nipple" case.

Three women who were convicted of public nudity for going topless in Laconia in 2016 have appealed to the high court, arguing the city ordinance discriminates based on gender and that the Supreme Court should step in to settle disagreements on the issue that have arisen elsewhere.

The court hasn't decided whether to accept the case but asked the state to respond. In a filing this week, the state says there has been no meaningful disagreement.

