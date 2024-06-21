New Hampshire gym owner accused of inappropriately touching teen girl in the locker room

New Hampshire

A New Hampshire gym owner has been arrested on accusations he inappropriately touched a teen girl, according to police.

Manchester police said they received a report from the Division for Children, Youth and Families in May concerning 51-year-old Terry Dow, who owns The Training Station on Elm Street. The letter alleged that Down picked a girl up at her home to volunteer at his gym. While at the gym, Down allegedly touched her inappropriately while she was cleaning the women's locker room.

Dow told the teen not to tell her parents, police said. Instead, the girl told a trusted adult, setting off the investigation.

Dow was charged with one count of felonious sexual assault and one count of simple assault. He turned himself into police on June 20 and was released on personal recognizance. His arraignment is set for July 25.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

