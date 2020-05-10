New Hampshire Woman Caught Speeding Twice Within 15 Minutes: Police

New Hampshire State Police say a woman was arrested after she was stopped for speeding twice within 15 minutes on Saturday.

Nicole George, 31, of Dover, was charged with reckless operation and released on bail.

A New Hampshire State Police trooper stopped George on Saturday for allegedly driving 90 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone on the Spaulding Turnpike in Newington.

About 13 minutes later, a second state trooper clocked George's Honda Pilot on radar at 111 miles per hour in a 65 zone on Route 16 in Rochester.

George was subsequently arrested by both troopers who had pulled her over at the two separate stops. The first trooper had responded to the second scene to assist.

Believing George was involved in further criminal activity, police seized her vehicle and will be applying for a search warrant.

Authorities say they found about 40 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine in George's possession during a search after her arrest.

George is scheduled to appear in the 7th Circuit Dover District Court on June 16.

Felony charges will also be forthcoming in the Strafford County Superior Court once the drug investigation is complete, police say.

It's unclear if George is represented by an attorney.