New Hampshire Woman Killed During Snowmobiling Crash on Trail

A New Hampshire woman described as an avid snowmobiler died following a snowmobile crash on a trail Friday evening in Groton, according to authorities.

Emergency crews responded to Corridor 24 for the serious crash just before 9 p.m. Friday, a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game said, which added that the 60-year-old was pronounced dead on scene.

The woman, who has not been named, left shortly before 5 p.m. to ride her snowmobile with a friend. The pair was separated during the ride, and the friend spent hours searching for her.

The woman was tracked down after her companion called one of her family members, who was able to track her location by her cell phone. The other snowmobile rider found the woman off the trail and in some trees, authorities said.

Although an investigation remains underway, authorities said they believe speed was a factor. It appeared that the woman went off the trail while trying to navigate a curve, after a long straightaway. The trail was soft because of the temperature, which may have impacted handling.

The woman had a helmet on.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminded riders that trail conditions can vary as spring arrives and temperatures change.