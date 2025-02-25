new haven

Beloved New Haven, Conn. seal pup now has a bobblehead

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

A seal pup that was found on the streets of New Haven captured hearts across the state and the country and soon you will be able to have a bobblehead of the seal, which is now known as “Chappy.”

As the beloved pinniped that was found at Chapel and East streets in the Fair Haven neighborhood over Valentine’s Day weekend receives treatment at Mystic Aquarium, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has unveiled the first bobblehead of the New Haven seal pup.

The bobbleheads, which are available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s online store, are individually numbered.

They are being sold for $30 each, plus $8 for shipping, and they are expected to ship in August.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum said 10 percent of the proceeds from every Chappy bobblehead sold will go to the Mystic Aquarium, which is caring for the seal.

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
Photo courtesy of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

 “We’re excited to unveil the first bobblehead featuring the now-famous New Haven Seal,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said in a statement. “While New Haven is known more for its fabulous pizza, it was a lost baby seal who made the headlines recently. This bobblehead will be the perfect way for fans of ‘Chappy’ to show off their love and support for New Haven’s famous visitor!”

