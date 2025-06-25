New interim chief of Canton Police Department has been named

An interim chief has been named to lead the police department in Canton, Massachusetts.

With Canton Police Chief Helena Rafferty set to retire next week, Joseph Perkins was announced as her immediate replacement at a select board meeting Tuesday night.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Perkins previously served as chief of the Middleborough Police Department, from 2014 until his retirement last year. The department noted at the time that he had been in law enforcement for 35 years.

The Canton Select Board voted unanimously to instill Perkins. He told members he plans to rely on his experience as he helps the town take the first step in finding a full-time chief.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Rafferty took over as chief in June of 2022, just months after the body of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe was found outside a Fairview Road home. Her tenure as chief has been marked by the controversial case against Karen Read, O'Keefe's girlfriend who was acquitted last week of his murder.

Massachusetts State Police led the investigation into Read, but Canton officers took part in the days after O'Keefe's death and some testified at Read's first trial. The department was conflicted off the case, as Officer Kevin Albert is the brother of Brian Albert, the owner of the property where O'Keefe was found.

Kevin Albert was ultimately suspended three days without pay after the department looked into a night of drinking described in testimony by Michael Proctor, the disgraced lead investigator later fired by the state police.

The Read case led to an audit of the Canton Police Department that ended earlier this year, with investigative firm 5 Stones Intelligence releasing its findings in a 200-page report.

"Implementing these improvements is a top priority for the department, and many of the recommendations have already been put in place," Rafferty said of the recommendations. "Bringing the totality of recommendations to fruition will necessitate financial support from the town."