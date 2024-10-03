New iPhones being stolen from Mass. porches moments after delivery, police say

Police in Massachusetts are warning about thieves swiping new iPhones off doorsteps.

The Weston Police Department shared surveillance images Wednesday of a man they say stole an iPhone on Buckskin Drive within minutes of its delivery via FedEx.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police in Needham also said Wednesday they had received many reports of iPhone thefts.

"Typically, FedEx trucks are trailed by suspects who wait for the new iPhones to be dropped off," Needham police wrote on Facebook. "Within 5 minutes after FedEx leaves, a suspect comes and grabs the phone from the porch or driveway before the homeowner has a chance to retrieve it."

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

Weston homeowner Shawn Shamari said Ring footage captured a man stealing his son's new iPhone within 15 minutes of its delivery.

"Went up the steps, grabbed it, and, you know, there were other packages he looked through, but he only took that package," Shamari said. "It was really surprising … I didn't expect someone to come up all the way from the street."

According to Weston police, criminals have somehow accessed "buy lists" showing addresses of where the iPhones are being delivered.

"Typically, the people that we've seen as suspects in these have been operating either posing as Amazon drivers or Uber Eats drivers, or following the UPS or FedEx delivery trucks," said Lt. Mike Forti of the Weston Police Department.

Officials are now recommending people have phones shipped directly to a dropbox-type location, like at Whole foods, or to have someone sign for the delivery.

"If you get a message being delivered, or something that's of value, better grab it right away," Shamari said.