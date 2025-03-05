New Italian restaurant opening in Boston's South End; Here's who's behind it

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a new Italian dining spot is on its way to Boston, and it appears to have a connection to a local restaurant group.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com website, a new restaurant featuring "Italian-inspired hospitality" is on its way to the city's South End neighborhood in May, with the listing mentioning that "the team behind Capo, Lincoln and Prima" will be opening the place; Capo and Lincoln are part of the Broadway Restaurant Group, which also includes Fat Baby, Hunter's Kitchen, and Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, all of which are located in South Boston, while Prima--which resides in Charlestown--has a connection to the group as well.

A poster within the South End Community Board Facebook group page mentioned a couple of months ago that the restaurant will apparently be moving into the former Cinquecento space at 500 Harrison Avenue in the SoWa district, though we are still trying to confirm this.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)