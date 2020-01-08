New Jersey Man Charged With Traveling to RI for Sex With Teen

Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man has been charged with flying to Rhode Island to have sex with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl but was really an undercover state police trooper.

The U.S. attorney's office says 47-year-old Amish Jayant Patel, of Swedesboro, was ordered detained by a federal magistrate judge on Monday on charges of enticement and interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

Prosecutors say Patel communicated online for nearly a month with a person he thought was a 14-year-old girl then flew to Rhode Island on Sunday to meet her.

A message was left with his public defender.