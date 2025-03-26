Karen Read

Karen Read has a new lawyer: An alternate juror from her last trial

Victoria George works for the firm of one of Read's lead attorneys, David Yannetti

By Asher Klein and John Moroney

After the jury was dismissed for the day, Karen Read listens as Canton Police Sergeant Michael Lank is questioned by defense attorney Alan Jackson. She is flanked by attorneys Elizabeth Little and David Yannetti. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Getty Images

With jury selection in Karen Read's retrial days away, she's got a new lawyer who's quite familiar with the process, having gone through it on the other side in the first trial.

Victoria George filed an appearance of counsel to represent Read in Norfolk Superior Court.

George was an alternate juror in the first trial, which ended with a hung jury as the 12 members of the jury reported they were "unable to reach a unanimous verdict" over whether Read killed her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to George for comment.

George was admitted to the bar in Massachusetts in 2021, according to court records. The records note she works for the firm of one of Read's lead attorneys, David Yannetti.

Legal expert Michael Coyne said he is not surprised Judge Beverly Cannone shot down prosecutors' argument that Karen Read had voided her right to attorney-client privilege by speaking publicly, noting that Massachusetts protects such communication "to the greatest extent possible."

