Redacted Karen Read motion to dismiss for ‘extraordinary governmental misconduct' released

Karen Read's defense team is moving to dismiss all charges against her in her high-profile murder case, claiming in a filing made public Thursday that she "has been severely prejudiced by the Commonwealth's pervasive misconduct."

The motion to dismiss, "for extraordinary governmental misconduct," was originally filed in Norfolk Superior Court under seal. It was released with redactions Thursday — large portions of the 147-page document are blacked out.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The defense said that prosecutors suppressed video surveillance footage from Canton police that would show she's innocent and misled the jury with apparently altered footage from a garage, known as a sallyport, during the first trial, making "a mockery of Ms. Read's right to due process."

They also said that information from a key witness was kept from them until long after she testified, preventing them from bringing up inconsistencies about a meeting with a Canton police sergeant before the jury.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"As a result of this extraordinary governmental misconduct, Ms. Read has been permanently and irreversibly denied her constitutional right to a fair trail. No remedy other than a dismissal can adequately address the significant harm caused to Ms. Read and the injustice of proceeding without the lost exculpatory evidence that was in the Commonwealth's possession," the motion reads, before several redacted lines.

NBC10 Boston is reaching out to the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office for comment.

Read had a motion to dismiss the case denied before trial, and another motion to dismiss two of the charges against her denied after the trial. She's appealed the latter ruling to Massachusetts top court, then federal court.

While the redactions in the latest filing leave some of the defense's justifications for their arguments unknown to the public, they did describe last week in other court filings what sensitive information they were including, citing references to things that were said in private discussions between lawyers and Judge Beverly Cannone in previous proceedings, information that's under a federal protective order and "communications obtained from law enforcement witnesses" that were impounded by both Cannone and a federal judge.

The judge overseeing the Karen Read murder trial has denied Read's motion to dismiss two of the charges against her. The judge issued the ruling Friday morning two weeks after holding a hearing where she heard arguments from both sides.

Read is accused of killing her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV outside a home in Canton in January 2022. She's pleaded not guilty, and alleges she was framed.

Read was in court on Tuesday for a high-stakes motions hearing, where the sides discussed the prosecution's allegations that the defense acted improperly during the first trial, not disclosing relationship and payment with their crash reconstruction experts.