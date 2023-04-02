Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

New Life for the Fours, Mexican Restaurant Group Expands: This Week's Food News

By Boston Restaurant Talk

NBC Universal, Inc.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between March 27 and April 2, 2023.

Chilacates to Open in South Boston
It looks like a growing local group of Mexican restaurants is opening yet another new location.
Full Story

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Scores Is Opening in the Former Fours Space in Boston in Late April
A new dining and drinking spot will soon take over the space where one of the city's most popular watering holes had been.
Full Story

New Paris Bakery in Brookline Is for Sale
It looks like a bakery that got its start more than 100 years ago is on the market.
Full Story

Ziggy & Son's Donuts to Reopen in New Location in Peabody
A location of a pair of North Shore donut shops is being reborn in a new space more than a year after one of its owners became very sick from Covid.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New Hampshire 4 mins ago

NH Man Arrested for Stabbing Another Person While Out on Bail

Patriots 18 mins ago

Report: Patriots Discussing Joint Practices With Titans in Tennessee

Salem Lowe at Salem Willows Park Is Reopening Under New Ownership
An iconic North Shore eatery featuring an unusual regional food item is going to be reborn.
Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us