New Life for the Fours, Mexican Restaurant Group Expands: This Week's Food News

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between March 27 and April 2, 2023.

Chilacates to Open in South Boston

It looks like a growing local group of Mexican restaurants is opening yet another new location.

Full Story



Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Scores Is Opening in the Former Fours Space in Boston in Late April

A new dining and drinking spot will soon take over the space where one of the city's most popular watering holes had been.

Full Story



New Paris Bakery in Brookline Is for Sale

It looks like a bakery that got its start more than 100 years ago is on the market.

Full Story



Ziggy & Son's Donuts to Reopen in New Location in Peabody

A location of a pair of North Shore donut shops is being reborn in a new space more than a year after one of its owners became very sick from Covid.

Full Story



Salem Lowe at Salem Willows Park Is Reopening Under New Ownership

An iconic North Shore eatery featuring an unusual regional food item is going to be reborn.

Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!