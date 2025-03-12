New London

New London Sailfest 2025 canceled this summer

SAILFEST 4
NBC Connecticut

New London's Sailfest has been canceled this year, according to organizers.

Sailfest New London posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that the annual summer celebration would not be happening due to the city's budget constraints.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

“Sailfest has been a cornerstone of New London’s summer for over four decades, bringing people together to celebrate our waterfront and community,” said Barbara J. Neff, Executive Director of Sailfest. “Unfortunately, due to budget limitations, the city is unable to provide the necessary funding for public safety measures that make this event possible.”

Sailfest has been a part of summers in New London for 45 years, bringing thousands of people to the city and the wider region every July.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The yearly celebration included food, rides, entertainment, and a fireworks show lighting up the sky over the Thames River.

According to organizers, a 2018 economic impact study found Sailfest generates about $58 million dollars for the region over the festival weekend. Area restaurants, shops, hotels, and other businesses benefited from the influx of people to the region, they said.

"The cancellation of this year’s event will undoubtedly be felt by the local economy. Organizers recognize the disappointment this news brings," the post said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Phil Perry 32 mins ago

Why Patriots weren't in on a trade for Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil

"The city met with the festival organizer yesterday to discuss how the increased public safety was going to be paid for and instead of engaging in weighing options the organizer decided to cancel the festival admitting that it was time," Mayor Michael Passero said in a statement.

This article tagged under:

New London
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us