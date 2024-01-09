Education

New Massachusetts financial aid program aims to support undocumented students

In July, Massachusetts passed the Tuition Equity Law, granting undocumented students access to state financial aid and in-state tuition rates at all public colleges and universities in Massachusetts

By Julia Yohe

Negotiating_Financial_Aid_for_College.jpg

The Healy-Driscoll administration has launched a new Massachusetts-based financial aid program aimed at undocumented college students.

The Massachusetts Application for State Financial Aid allows currently-enrolled undocumented college students whose immigration status renders them ineligible to receive Free Application for State Financial Aid (FAFSA) benefits to apply for in-state need-based aid for the first time.

In July, Massachusetts passed the Tuition Equity Law, granting undocumented students access to state financial aid and in-state tuition rates at all public colleges and universities in Massachusetts. The new guidelines took effect at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year. 

The law expanded the qualifications for eligible recipients of in-state financial aid to “High School Completers,” or those who have completed at least three years of high school in Massachusetts and earned a high school diploma or diploma equivalent.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 2023-24 MASFA form is meant to supplement the financial opportunities afforded by the Tuition Equity Law and is based on the 2023-24 FAFSA application. Those who are currently enrolled in an institution of higher education are encouraged to apply to have their accounts credited for any tuition bills they paid after July 1, 2023.

Advocates say the program will help improve tuition equity in the state and break down the barriers to higher education.

Those looking to be reimbursed for the 2023-24 school year should apply by June 30. The priority deadline is May 1.

An updated MASFA form for the 2024-25 school year is due to be released by the Department of Higher Education in the early winter or late spring and will be based on the data provided in the 2024-25 FAFSA form.

Students can access the 2023-24 application form at mass.edu/MASFA.

More on education

news 5 hours ago

Over 1 million students have already filled out the new FAFSA—here's how to apply for financial aid

news 3 hours ago

Delayed statements, incorrect bills: What student loan borrowers need to know about servicing problems

news Jan 5

Federal agency: Student loan company errors could ‘pose serious risks' to borrowers, the economy

This article tagged under:

EducationMassachusettsfinancial aid
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us