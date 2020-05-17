New Movie Features Snowy Western Maine as Backdrop

A movie that was released this week features the winter landscape of western Maine as a backdrop for a Vietnam veteran's story of survival.

"Blood and Money'' was written and directed by Cumberland native John Barr and features many of the places he visited as a kid. The movie was filmed around Bethel, Rumford and Newry in March 2019 and tells the fictional story of an outdoorsman who finds a stash of money in the woods.

The movie features Tom Berenger, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role in "Platoon'' and also starred in "The Big Chill,'' "Major League" and "Inception.''

The movie began streaming on Friday.