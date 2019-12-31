Local
2020 Laws

New NH Laws to Affect Child Conception, Protection, Emancipation

Group insurance plans will be required to cover fertility treatments, among other conception-related policies

By Holly Ramer

New laws related to the conception, protection and emancipation of children are among those taking effect on New Year's Day in New Hampshire.

Starting Jan. 1, group insurance plans are required to cover fertility treatments, as well as the storage of sperm, eggs and embryos for the length of the policies.

A second new law requires the Division of Children, Youth and Families to notify a child's primary care provider about the nature of its abuse and neglect investigations.

A third new law also allows for the emancipation of teens who want to leave bad home situations without becoming wards of the state.

