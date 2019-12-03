Orange Line

New Orange Line Trains Removed From Service for ‘Uncommon Noise,’ MBTA Says

The MBTA plans to replace their entire fleet of 152 Orange Line vehicles by the end of 2022

By Melissa Buja

Four months after six new Orange Line cars were debuted, officials with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have taken them out of service to investigate an "uncommon noise."

The noise was coming from the underside of the new cars, MBTA Deputy Press Secretary Lisa Battiston wrote in an email.

Governor Aug 14

Orange Line Upgrade: New, More Spacious Cars Go Into Service

Aug 12

New, More Spacious Orange Line Cars Go Into Service This Week

"With safety as a top priority and out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to temporarily remove the new cars from service to investigate the issue, any potential impacts, and deploy a fix, if needed," Battiston wrote. "We anticipate the issue to be resolved soon with the cars back in service following this investigation, which is currently taking place."

The cars, which debuted back in August, are more spacious and have wider doors and updated safety features.

The MBTA plans to replace its entire fleet of 152 Orange Line vehicles by the end of 2022 as part of a $2 billion revamp for both it and the Red Line.

This article tagged under:

Orange Linembtatrainsuncommon noise
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us