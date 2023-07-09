New outdoor bar coming to Cambridge? This week's food news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between July 3 and July 9, 2023.

Peaceful Meadows Ice Cream in Whitman Is Going Up for Auction

A popular roadside ice cream stand is going on the auction block.

Joe Fish in North Reading Has Closed

A pair of seafood restaurants north of Boston is now down to just one.

Garden Bar to Open at the Charles Hotel in Harvard Square

A new outdoor bar is on its way to a hotel in the heart of Cambridge.

Cactus Club Cafe Plans to Open in the Back Bay

A new dining spot with a familiar name may be on its way to Boston.

Life Is Good Coffee House Plans to Open in Boston's Fort Point

A Boston-based company known for its apparel and accessories may be opening a coffee shop within the city.

