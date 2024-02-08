New photos released of man accused of exposing himself at Tewksbury shopping center parking lot

Police looking for a man accused of exposing himself to a woman in the parking lot of a shopping center in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, last month have released new images of the suspect, hoping for the public's help in identifying him.

Investigators are looking for the flasher, who allegedly made a lewd comment to the woman as well, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

The incident took place at the Stadium Plaza Shopping Center on Thursday, Jan. 25, police said. The man drove off in the truck, but investigators couldn't find it or the man.

Handout Surveillance images of a man suspected of flashing a woman in the parking lot of a shopping center in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, and the pickup truck he was in.

Surveillance images show a man in a grey hooded sweatshirt with the Champion logo across the chest. He was driving a white pickup truck.

Police asked anyone with information about the man or the truck, a 4-door Ford with a yellow snow plow and a grey sander in its bed, to call them at 978-851-7373, email tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov or submit a tip anonymously to them here.