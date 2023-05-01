New Plea for Help Finding Mother of Dead Baby Found in Mass. Recycling Center

The search continued Monday for the mother of a baby girl whose body was found at a regional recycling facility in Rochester, Massachusetts, last week.

The mother is believed to have been on Martha's Vineyard — the girl's remains were discovered Thursday in trash at Zero Waste Solutions in Rochester that appeared to have come from Martha's Vineyard, state police said over the weekend.

Officials have asked for help finding the mother, and on Monday Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois released a new statement saying, "while there is no threat to the general public, the investigation to date suggests that the health and welfare of the mother may be at risk. Identifying her as soon as possible is of paramount importance and urgency."

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 508-790-5799.

Authorities don't know specifically how the mother may be connected to Martha's Vineyard — she may have lived there or just have been visiting.

Officials have yet to release the results of an examination of the girl's remains.

Massachusetts has had a baby safe haven law since 2004 that allows parents to surrender newborn infants 7 days old or younger at a hospital, police station or staffed fire station without facing criminal prosecution.