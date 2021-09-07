New Poll Has Michelle Wu Leading the Boston Mayoral Race

In the second poll released this month, City Councilor Michelle Wu is shown with a strong lead in the Boston mayoral race.

Voting has already begun in the closely watched preliminary election for Boston mayor. The latest poll of about 500 likely voters, taken by the Boston Globe and Suffolk University, validates findings from other recent surveys that point to a tight cluster of potential second-place candidates.

The poll shows City Councilor Michelle Wu leading the pack at 31%. Current Mayor Kim Janey trails behind her at 20%, with City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George on her heels at 19%, followed by Andrea Campbell. John Barros, the city's former economic development chief, is in last place.

Wu was also in the lead in a MassINC Polling Group survey released last week. Based on responses from 453 Boston residents who voted in 2020, 30% said they supported or leaned toward Wu, with 15% backing Janey, the next-closest contender.

While Wu is ahead in the polls, Janey is leading the fundraising race. Janey's total fundraising since January topped $1.5 million. Last week, Janey reported raising about $392,000 in August, her largest monthly total.

On Wednesday, NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra are hosting an hourlong debate between the candidates at 7 p.m.

The debate will also livestream from 7 to 8 p.m. in English on NBC10Boston.com and NECN.com and in Spanish on TelemundoNuevaInglaterra.com.

All of the candidates are Democrats. Mayoral races in Boston do not include party primaries. The top vote earners in the Sept. 14 preliminary election will go head to head in the Nov. 2 general election.