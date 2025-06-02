New recordings capture search for downed small plane near Branford, Conn.

New air traffic recordings captured part of the race to rescue two people on board a small plane that crashed in Long Island Sound near Branford.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells NBC Connecticut it was a 41-year-old father and his 17-year-old daughter on the plane.

Among those realizing something might be wrong was a flight instructor and student flying nearby.

“We started listening again to New Haven tower and heard that an aircraft went down about six miles southwest of the field. And at about that moment, also we noticed a contact on our GPS or radar contact, you know, drop off,” Kareem Mishalani, from Avia Flight Academy, said.

That’s when they asked the controller if their help was needed.

CONTROLLER: “The Coast Guard has been notified but if you’d like, it’s six miles southeast of the field and they went down in the water.”

PILOT: "Roger, we’ll go check it out roughly over the outer islands.”

“We flew to that last known radar contact in hopes of, you know, seeing something. We circled the area for quite a while. The waves were there like, you know, just barely making white caps. So it's actually making spotting things pretty difficult,” Mishalani said.

Eventually, the two people who had been on board the downed Piper Cherokee were found by a boater near the Thimble Islands and then pulled out of the water by the Coast Guard.

CONTROLLER: "Just got word from the Coast Guard that they, the two people on board were safe and they have been transferred to a boat to the hospital.”

PILOT: “Okay, awesome. 369, we’re going to head back to Bridgeport then. Thanks for the update.”

CONTROLLER: “And thank you for your help today.”

Tweed Airport reports the Piper had taken off from Bridgeport and then later declared some sort of emergency.

The plan was for it to land at Tweed, but then it went down in the water.

“It's a little chilling that's for sure. But at the end of the day, my student was just as eager as I was to help out. We both were thinking to ourselves, ‘Well, if we were in the unfortunate situation we'd want as much help as possible looking for us.’ So it's just kind of something that I think all aviators do. We just try to help each other out always,” Mishalani said.

Mishalani is hopeful they were a help, and the boater who eventually spotted the people in the water mentioned seeing a plane circling above.

The pair was later treated for hypothermia. Yale New Haven Hospital was not able to share an update on their condition.

We’re told a private company will handle the salvage operation to retrieve the plane and the FAA will investigate what went wrong.