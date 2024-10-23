Boston Red Sox

New Red Sox docuseries, ‘The Comeback,' drops Wednesday on Netflix

Red Sox fans can relive the glory days with the new release

By Matt Fortin

2004 Red Sox World Series
Getty Images

While this week has been all about the Boston Celtics setting out to defend their title — and coming out with a bang against the Knicks — a new Netflix docuseries out Wednesday is highlighting another iconic Boston sports franchise.

The Boston Red Sox are getting the Netflix treatment with "The Comeback: 2004 Boston Red Sox" — and you guessed it, it's all about the baseball club's legendary rise to the top two decades ago.

The Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series back in 2004, breaking an 86-year-old curse that many feared would prevent the Sox from ever winning it all again.

The new docuseries includes three episodes, featuring exclusive interviews with beloved players including Pedro Martinez, David Ortiz and Kevin Millar. The documentary team also interviewed former team manager Terry Francona and former general manager and vice president Theo Epstein.

The series will also dive into the iconic feud between Boston and the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox went on to win three more championships, making them the team with the most titles since 2000.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxMovies
