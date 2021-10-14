New Report Reveals Best Elementary, High Schools in Massachusetts

U.S. News & World Report has released its first-ever ranking for public elementary and middle schools in each state. The inaugural ranking is in addition to the annual high schools ranking released every year.
Unlike the high school ranking, there is no national ranking for K-8 schools, but readers can still browse school rankings by state or by district.
Over 80,000 elementary and middle schools were ranked, in addition to the 17,857 public high schools ranked earlier this year. For the K-8 ranking, the methodology was based mainly on students’ performance on state assessments, but also considered student-teacher ratios.
The data, publicly available on the U.S. Department of Education website, was collected in the 2018-2019 academic year and therefore preceded the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on education, according to U.S. News & World Report.
Here are the best K-8 and high schools in each New England state:
Connecticut
Elementary schools
1. Booth Free School
2. South School
3. Stamford Charter School for Excellence
4. Riverside School
5. Sherman School
6. Monroe Elementary School
7. Ridgebury Elementary School
8. Green's Farms School
9. Daniels Farm School
10. West District School
High schools
1. Darien High School
2. Marine Science Magnet High School of Southeastern
3. Weston High School
4. Staples High School
5. New Canaan High School
6. Wilton High School
7. Greenwich High School
8. Ridgefield High School
9. Connecticut IB Academy
10. Conard High School
Maine
Elementary schools
1. Fruit Street School
2. Longfellow School-Portland
3. Pond Cove Elementary
4. Yarmouth Elementary School
5. Easton Elementary School
6. Mary Snow School
7. Falmouth Elementary School
8. Kennebunkport Consolidated School
9. Sea Road School
10. Harpswell Community School
High schools
1. Greely High School
2. Kennebunk High School
3. Falmouth High School
4. Cape Elizabeth High School
5. Baxter Academy for Tech & Sciences
6. So Aroostook School
7. Belfast Area High School
8. Madawaska Middle/High School
9. Camden Hills Regional High School
10. Easton Junior-Senior High School
Massachusetts
Elementary schools
1. Martha Jones
2. Horace Mann
3. Albert S. Woodward Memorial School
4. Spring Street
5. Mary Lee Burbank
6. Vinson-Owen Elementary
7. Chickering
8. Ambrose Elementary
9. Deerfield School
10. Benjamin G Brown
High schools
1. Boston Latin School
2. Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School
3. Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School
4. Pioneer Charter School of Science 2 (PCSS-2)
5. The Bromfield School
6. Belmont High
7. Lexington High
8. Dover-Sherborn Regional High
9. Weston High
10. Hopkinton High School
New Hampshire
Elementary Schools
1. Maude H. Trefethen School
2. Memorial School
3. Hollis Primary School
4. Riddle Brook School
5. New Franklin School
6. Rye Elementary School
7. Bernice A. Ray School
8. Grantham Village School
9. Little Harbour School
10. Greenland Central School
High Schools
1. Academy for Science and Design
2. Hopkinton High School
3. Hanover High School
4. Windham High School
5. Sunapee Sr. High School
6. Hollis-Brookline High School
7. Profile Senior High School
8. Bedford High School
9. Oyster River High School
10. Lebanon High School
Rhode Island
Elementary schools
1. Rockwell School
2. Hamilton School
3. Community School
4. Nayatt School
5. Kingston Hill Academy
6. Ashaway Elementary School
7. Charlestown Elementary School
8. Rise Prep Mayoral Academy
9. Achievement First Iluminar
10. Hope Valley Elementary School
High schools
1. Classical High School
2. Barrington High School
3. East Greenwich High
4. Portsmouth High School
5. North Kingstown Sr. High
6. Blackstone Valley Prep High
7. South Kingstown High
8. Exeter-West Greenwich Regional
9. Paul Cuffee Upper School
10. Chariho High School
Vermont
Elementary schools
In its methodology page, the U.S. World & News Report explained there was no data available for Vermont schools, therefore the state’s elementary and middle schools were not ranked.
High schools
1. South Burlington High School
2. Mt Mansfield Union High School
3. Champlain Valley Union High School
4. Montpelier High School
5. Middlebury Union High School
6. Lake Region Union High School
7. Milton Senior High School
8. Vergennes Union High School
9. Green Mountain Union High School
10. Colchester High School