New Report Suggests How to Keep Boston Cool

The Urban Land Institute is offering options to cool things off in a new report

By Michael Page

Earlier this month we told you about a new study identifying which Boston neighborhoods are hottest during the summer months, thanks to the urban heat island effect. 

Knowing those hot spots is key as cities plan for a warming wold.

Now, the Urban Land Institute is out with its own report, "Living with Heat," which offers options to cool things off.

For East Boston, the report suggests harnessing the natural cooling effects of the ocean by turning some streets into car free corridors.

In Roxbury, adding colorful shades could help keep commuters comfortable while waiting for MBTA buses.

The Urban Land Institute adds that any of these solutions require the work of both the public and private sector.

