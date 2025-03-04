New restaurant and cocktail bar opens in former Thirsty Scholar space in Somerville

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant and cocktail bar has opened in Somerville after being in the works for nearly a year, and it has moved into the space where an Irish pub had been.

According to two sources along with a few Instagram stories from the place, Tall Order is now open in Somerville, taking over the former Thirsty Scholar space on Beacon Street and being run by Daren Swisher and Joe Cammarata of Daiquiris & Daisies at High Street Place in Boston. This appears to be a soft opening, as it was quietly open for business over the weekend while being closed yesterday and today and opening back up tomorrow, with the menu for the place showing such items as marinated olives, pickled mushrooms, smoked bluefish pate, steak tartare, firecracker tofu, burgers, roasted cod, chicken sandwiches, and steak frites, along with a variety of beer, wine, and cocktails.

The Thirsty Scholar was established in the 1990s, closing for awhile in the summer of 2021 before opening back up under new ownership in early 2022 until closing for good last spring.

The address for Tall Order is 70 Beacon Street, Somerville, MA, 02143. Its Instagram page can be found at https://www.instagram.com/tallorderbar/

Tall Order Plans to Open in the Former Thirsty Scholar Space in Somerville

