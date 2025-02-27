New restaurant announced for Lyrik Back Bay project over Mass. Pike

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A year ago, it was reported that a new mixed-use project in Boston that will include a public plaza over the Mass. Pike will be home to several places for food and drink, and now we have learned of another restaurant on its way to the development.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

According to a press release, Rosa Y Marigold is coming to Lyrik Back Bay by Newbury Street and Massachusetts Avenue, with the Celeste and La Royal team being behind it. The upcoming dining spot will feature Peruvian cuisine and it will be open for lunch, dinner and a weekend brunch, and if all goes as planned it will open sometime this fall. (In addition to Rosa Y Marigold, other food/drink places coming to the development include Van Leewan Ice Cream, Chicha Sen Chen, George Howell Coffee, Pink Carrot, and Avra Estiatorio.)

Celeste is located in Somerville's Union Square while La Royal resides in Cambridge's Observatory Hill area, with both offering Peruvian fare.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)