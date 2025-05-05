New restaurant coming soon to Assembly Row in Somerville

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]
A new Pan-Asian dining spot is on its way to Somerville, and it is going to be a reconcept of a recently closed restaurant.
According to its website, Cocolee is planning to open this spring at Assembly Row, with its sample menu showing such options as adobo pork skewers, wok-fried green beans, BBQ mushroom bao, snow mountain shrimp, confit duck wings, crab basil fried rice, Maui-style noodles, sea bass, and smoked ribeye. An earlier Boston Business Journal article mentions that it will open in the River Bar space and is a concept change, so it appears to be under the same ownership as that place.
The address for the upcoming Cocolee is 661 Assembly Row, Somerville, MA, 02145. Its website can be found at https://www.cocolee-assembly.com/
(Follow Marc on Bluesky at @marchurboston.bsky.social)
[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.
Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)