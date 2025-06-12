New restaurant featuring Hawaiian, Filipino cuisine coming to downtown Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new restaurant that offers Filipino dishes and more will be opening in the heart of Boston, and it will be taking over the space where another Filipino dining spot had been.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Kanaka Cafe is opening on Broad Street in downtown Boston, moving into the former Pinoy Kabayan Filipino Asian Cuisine space. The Instagram page for Kanaka Cafe mentions that it will be featuring "Authentic Hawaiian, Filipino dishes and Poke Bowls" including items such as garlic shrimp, fried chicken, Kalua pork, poke nachos, crab salad, pork and peas, and more.

Pinoy Kabayan Filipino Asian Cuisine debuted in September of 2023,

The address for the upcoming Kanaka Cafe is 71 Broad Street, Boston, MA, 02109.

