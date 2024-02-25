boston restaurant talk

New restaurant from a well-known chef, pickleball dining and a food hall. This week's restaurant news

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between February 19 and February 25.

SJ's Plans to Open in Boston's Leather District; Sarah Hutson (Stillwater, Sloane's) Apparently Behind It
A new dining and drinking spot may be on its way to a space near South Station in Boston, and a well-known local chef and restaurateur appears to be involved.
Full Story

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

H Mart in Quincy to Open a Food Hall
An Asian supermarket chain will be adding a new food hall to one of its Boston-area locations.
Full Story

Chris Coombs to Open Four Dining Spots at a New Pickleball Facility in Natick
A well-known local chef and restaurateur is planning to open multiple options for dining at an upcoming pickleball venue west of Boston.
Full Story

Hummus v'Hummus at The Street Chestnut Hill Has Closed
A fast-casual spot a few miles west of Boston that offered salad, rice, and hummus bowls has shut down, though the business itself will continue on.
Full Story

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Celtics 44 mins ago

Report details Tatum's selfless gesture for Brown in All-Star Game

boston restaurant talk 51 mins ago

BBQ and comfort food spot returning to Greater Boston after 2 year absence

Floramo's in Wakefield Has Been Replaced by Main St Grille and Taphouse; Malden Location of Floramo's Remains in Operation
One of two locations of a legendary place for steak tips has shut down and has been replaced by a new spot.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us