New restaurant from a well-known chef, pickleball dining and a food hall. This week's restaurant news

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between February 19 and February 25.

SJ's Plans to Open in Boston's Leather District; Sarah Hutson (Stillwater, Sloane's) Apparently Behind It

A new dining and drinking spot may be on its way to a space near South Station in Boston, and a well-known local chef and restaurateur appears to be involved.

Full Story



Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

H Mart in Quincy to Open a Food Hall

An Asian supermarket chain will be adding a new food hall to one of its Boston-area locations.

Full Story



Chris Coombs to Open Four Dining Spots at a New Pickleball Facility in Natick

A well-known local chef and restaurateur is planning to open multiple options for dining at an upcoming pickleball venue west of Boston.

Full Story



Hummus v'Hummus at The Street Chestnut Hill Has Closed

A fast-casual spot a few miles west of Boston that offered salad, rice, and hummus bowls has shut down, though the business itself will continue on.

Full Story

Floramo's in Wakefield Has Been Replaced by Main St Grille and Taphouse; Malden Location of Floramo's Remains in Operation

One of two locations of a legendary place for steak tips has shut down and has been replaced by a new spot.

Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)