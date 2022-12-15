New Restaurant From Petit Robert Bistro Team Opening in Boston's South End

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like the people behind a French restaurant in the South End of Boston may be opening a new dining spot not too far away.

According to a post from BosGuy, the Petit Robert Bistro team is apparently opening a restaurant that features southern French fare in the SoWa part of the neighborhood, moving into the space on Harrison Avenue where Brasserie had been, and before that, Gaslight Brasserie du Coin. BosGuy mentions that the new spot could be opening sometime in February or March if all goes as planned.

Petit Robert Bistro resides on Columbus Avenue, just under a mile away from their upcoming restaurant.

The address for the new restaurant coming from the people behind Petit Robert Bistro is 560 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA, 02118.